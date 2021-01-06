Now It’s Whoopi’s Turn to Shut Down Meghan McCain on The View

Looks like Whoopi has already had enough of Meghan McCain this morning. #TheView pic.twitter.com/0q3b0phtI1 — Kennedy (@kennedy_donahue) January 6, 2021

Poor Meghan McCain. After a long day of public tantrum-having, she probably went to bed last night at a sensible 8:45 p.m. after chugging a glass of hot milk, dreaming of waking up to a world where Mitch McConnell could continue to block stimulus checks, and human rights like maternity leave are only considered a priority after Republicans experience it firsthand and deem the masses worthy. We can imagine her surprise when she put on her widest, most voluminous sleeves and flat-ironed her much-less-voluminous hair and showed up on The View, only to see the joy on the faces of her co-hosts to speak to newly-elected Democrat Georgia senator Reverand Raphael Warnock. You could see the anger on her face.

But McCain’s co-hosts had a show to run, and the first Black Georgia senator to celebrate. So when McCain tried to needle Warnock at the end of what was rightfully a softball appearance (this is daytime TV, after all), it was Whoopi Goldberg’s turn to shut her down. When McCain wouldn’t stop talking at the end of his segment, saying she was “just trying to ask him a question,” Goldberg tried and failed to politely cut her off before putting on her stern third grade teacher voice and clapping, “Hey! Listen! We are going to say thanks to the Senator-elect Reverend Raphael Warnock.” As they cut to commercial, you could see Goldberg shake her head, exasperated. Same, Whoopi.