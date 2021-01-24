Seth Rogen Logged On to Do Pottery and Hold Ted Cruz Accountable

What a mensch. Photo: Getty Images for Hilary for Char

Seth Rogen, like many other Democrat-aligned celebrities, uses his social-media presence not only for self-promotion, but to amplify causes he supports and share critiques of GOP politicians and policies. Or as Rogen put it in a tweet from December, “For real the best thing about this app is being able to tell politicians to go fuck themselves.” So when Rogen isn’t using Twitter to share photos and videos of the glorious fruits of his new pottery hobby, he uses it to absolutely decimate Senator Ted Cruz for his bad-faith social-media politicking in light of the Capitol insurrection on January 6. If you’re wondering why both Seth Rogen and the misspelled hashtag “SethRoganlovesTedCruz” are trending this weekend, it’s because Ted Cruz tweeted on Inauguration Day that Joe Biden reentering the Paris Climate Agreement “indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.” After this tweet received flack for its baffling misunderstanding of who the Paris Climate Agreement is for (hint: It’s an international agreement and not literally only for Parisians??), Rogen tweeted in the replies:

Fuck off you fascist. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

Cruz, who holds a seat of massive political power as a senator representing nearly 30 million Americans in a state that is still undergoing the brutal economic and health fallout of a pandemic, decided to spend his time and energy starting a feud with the guy who made Sausage Party. Cruz screen-grabbed Rogen’s reply on January 21 and tweeted, “If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you.”

Charming, civil, educated response. ⁦@Sethrogen⁩



If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you.



If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing...not so much. #JobsMatter pic.twitter.com/mwtMaBKiS2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 21, 2021

To this, Rogen responded, “Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown,” referring to Cruz’s role in fueling and spreading the voter-fraud conspiracy and objecting to the counting of Electoral College votes before the Capitol riot.

Haha get fucked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

The absolute bodying of Senator Ted Cruz by his fellow Canadian-American continued when Cruz tweeted about seeing Fantasia when he was 4, presumably because his childhood hero was Chernabog. Rogen replied, simply and succinctly, “Everyone who made that film would hate you.”

Fantasia. It was playing at a film revival. It scared me; I cried—I was 4. My Mom had to take me out.



Good times. https://t.co/xbTrhVvSko — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 22, 2021

Everyone who made that film would hate you. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 22, 2021

Cruz took a day to think up his best comeback, which was to tweet, “They’re all dead. So I think we’re good,” and then use Tourette’s as an insult.

They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican.



Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming “F U! F U!” is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny.



I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them. https://t.co/ImVm26QWb8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 23, 2021

Turns out, making fun of a neurological disorder is not the most statesman-like behavior for a senator, nor is it a “charming, civil, educated response.” Rogen responded that there is Tourette’s in his family and he himself has a mild case. On January 24, Rogen tweeted, “All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of shit.”

As someone who has Tourette’s in their family (and also has a very mild case himself), I once again take great pleasure in telling you to go fuck yourself. (Also VERY few cases of Tourette’s manifest in uncontrollable swearing. Most cases, like mine, manifest in twitching.) https://t.co/NJaEjMfNJt — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of shit. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

And the name-calling on a public forum continued, with Cruz calling Rogen a moron and slinging his own oxymoron about the “fascist Left.”

All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron.



It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech.



Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel.



BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left. https://t.co/i9o80vFtS0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2021

Rogen continued to tweet about Cruz’s role in inspiring the insurrection, writing that he’s ridiculing the politician because he “tried to overthrow our government” and that his conspiratorial rhetoric “got people killed.” Cruz has not responded since.

You literally inspired a deadly insurrection you stupid fuck. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

This isn’t a Twitter “feud.” @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government. He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves ridicule. So fuck him. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

Your lies got people killed. You have blood on your hands. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

This is like Rogen’s role as an unconventional political speechwriter in Long Shot come to life, if that character also found the time to sculpt artful ceramics.