YFN Lucci Wanted for Murder in Atlanta Shooting

YFN Lucci, real name Rayshawn Bennett. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is wanted by police for a shooting on December 10, 2020 that killed one victim and left another injured, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street-gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Atlanta police said Tuesday. Two other men, 23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts, have already been arrested in Miami for their alleged part in the shooting, which killed 28-year-old James Adams. Adams was found suffering a gunshot wound to the head on December 10 and later died. Shortly after, a second gunshot victim arrived at a nearby fire station with an abdomen wound. The 32-year-old survived his injuries and investigators confirmed that the shootings were related. Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to YFN Lucci’s arrest. The 29-year-old is known for hit “Key to the Streets” featuring Atlanta’s own Migos, which was later remixed with Lil Wayne (the father of Lucci’s on-again-off-again girlfriend, 22-year-old Reginae Carter) and 2 Chainz. The music video currently has over 95 million views.