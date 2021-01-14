Your Prince Patrick Dempsey Returns for the Upcoming Disney+ Enchanted Sequel

Photo: Felix Hörhager/picture alliance via Getty Images

You always knew some day your prince would come, but no one ever talks about all the other days that stretch out from there. According to his interview with Good Morning America Thursday, Patrick Dempsey is onboard to answer that fairy-tale conundrum, and more, in the upcoming Disney+ sequel to 2007’s musical fantasy rom-com Enchanted, across from his leading lady Amy Adams.

“I just got this script for the second movie, and then I’m starting to go through and get notes together,” the actor told GMA this morning, according to Entertainment Weekly. “There’s talk that we’ll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting.” The studio announced the upcoming sequel, Disenchanted, for the streamer on December’s Disney Investor Day.

The film will reportedly catch up with Adams’s Giselle, a starry-eyed princess who finds the love of her life in real-life New York and choses Dempsey’s dyed-in-the-wool cynic Robert over her betrothed Prince Edward (James Marsden), about ten years after the first film. Is Giselle starting to have second thoughts about her partner, or is it just the “being trapped in the same one-bedroom for ten months” talking? And has Disney ever had a ballad about going to couples counseling before?