Comedian and actress Yvonne Orji, best known for her role as Molly on Insecure, is moving from supporting character to executive producer with a new series based on her life, coming to Disney+. Deadline reports that Orji is developing a half-hour comedy series for the streaming platform called First Gen alongside collaborators Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo. First Gen is “based on Orji’s personal experiences growing up as a Nigerian immigrant in America,” according to Deadline. “As a child, she’s caught between trying to honor her parents and culture while simultaneously trying to assimilate to American life.” Orji already made hilarious comedy out of her Nigerian American upbringing in Momma, I Made It!, which was one of Vulture’s favorite comedy specials of 2020, so an Oprah-produced Orji series is exciting. This announcement comes on the same day as HBO’s announcement that Insecure will end after season five.
Yvonne Orji to Produce an Autobiographical Comedy Series for Disney+
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO