Yvonne Orji to Produce an Autobiographical Comedy Series for Disney+

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO

Comedian and actress Yvonne Orji, best known for her role as Molly on Insecure, is moving from supporting character to executive producer with a new series based on her life, coming to Disney+. Deadline reports that Orji is developing a half-hour comedy series for the streaming platform called First Gen alongside collaborators Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo. First Gen ﻿is “based on Orji’s personal experiences growing up as a Nigerian immigrant in America,” according to Deadline. “As a child, she’s caught between trying to honor her parents and culture while simultaneously trying to assimilate to American life.” Orji already made hilarious comedy out of her Nigerian American upbringing in Momma, I Made It!, which was one of Vulture’s favorite comedy specials of 2020, so an Oprah-produced Orji series is exciting. This announcement comes on the same day as HBO’s announcement that Insecure will end after season five.