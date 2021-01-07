Not to be outshined by Harry Styles dating rumors or, uh, a violent mob at the U.S. Capitol, Zayn Malik looks to be prepping new music. The former One Direction member posted a teaser for something to his Twitter on January 7, a short clip of the word “tomorrow” over a stage and curtain. According to Pop Crave, always on top of such important news, Zayn is releasing a single called “Vibez” tomorrow, ahead of his third album, Nobody Is Listening. You’ll be able to listen — or not, you know, if anything else comes up in the world — on January 15. Zayn last released the chilled-out “Better” in September 2020, the day after welcoming a child with Gigi Hadid.
Zayn Is Teasing New Music Amid Everything Else
Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image