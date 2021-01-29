Zoe Lister-Jones Takes Us Inside Fred Armisen’s Garage Office

You may not realize this, but we are currently within the Sundance Film Festival. Yes, all of us. It’s virtual this year, you see, so for the first time ever, Sundance is technically happening everywhere, and everyone reading this is at it. As proof, we brought Zoe Lister-Jones and Fred Armisen together live on Instagram for another episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well. Normally, these two would be making the rounds at Sundance for the film How It Ends, which Lister-Jones stars in and also co-directed with her husband Daryl Wein. Armisen co-stars in the film, alongside other people you may have heard of, like Helen Hunt and Olivia Wilde. They’d typically be sharing their thoughts with us on conspiracy theories and nightclubs live and in person, while freezing their buns off in the truly gorgeous state of Utah.

In some ways though, this works out nicely. Not only is no one having to fend off altitude sickness on a mountain in January, but we also get a surprise tour of Armisen’s office. Twice! This might not seem exciting to some of you, but I’ve been in the same small apartment in Queens for ten months now, so seeing someone have a drum kit in a garage is, to me, the pinnacle of aspirational luxury.

