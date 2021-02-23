Here’s How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes

Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

The first big televised event of this weird awards season is finally here. The 78th annual Golden Globes are set for this Sunday, February 28, with nominees that range from the ringarde to Ryan Murphy. To recap: Emily in Paris was nominated, but I May Destroy You wasn’t; Cassie and her coats were invited to the ceremony, but Paul Mescal’s chain was overlooked; and Black-led film ensembles were nowhere to be found. Maybe the HFPA voters were overwhelmed by all the Parisian croissants?

Hosted by an extremely socially distanced Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the virtual ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will also be available on NBC’s website with a television-provider log-in. For cord-cutters, the ceremony will also be available on the Roku Channel, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV (many of which offer free trials). For some virtual fashion, E! will be hosting its “Countdown to the Red Carpet” and red-carpet preshows beginning at 4 p.m. ET, which will also be streamed on the E! website with a television-provider log-in. Hopefully, this year we’ll get another iconic Olivia Colman acceptance speech, and things will be just like normal.