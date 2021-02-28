We suddenly have the urge to vape in decadent tie dye sweatsuit, but we digress. Jason Sudeikis, a man who’s been very publicly going through it over the past few months, finally got himself a win at the Golden Globes when he took home the Best Television Actor, Musical or Comedy Series award for Ted Lasso. (It’s a perfect show.) And after rewatching his speech one too many times, Vulture would also like to bestow Sudeikis with the Best 120 Seconds of the Night, which pretty much translated to the last time you were drunk at a party at 2 a.m. and attempted to start some serious discourse about … literature? We’ve all been there. (If we were at Dunder Mifflin, this would be an easy win for the Doobie Doobie Pothead Stoner of the Year.)

“That’s the coolest thing. That’s nuts. That’s crazy. Okay. Well, I’ll say this. I want to thank everybody that works on this show,” Sudeikis explained. “I read this book to my son, Otis, called The Three Questions by Leo Tolstoy. It has these three questions. When’s the best time to do things? What’s the right thing to do? And then who’s the most important one? That last question, who’s the most important one, is whoever the person you’re with. So I kind of reject the premise of being the Best Actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you’re acting with.” (Because we know you’re curious, Sudeikis’s hoodie is from his sister’s dance studio and therefore unattainable.) We cut out some of the more, uh, scattered dialogue, but the following reactions from his fellow nominees says it all.