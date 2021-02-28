See Every ‘Red Carpet’ Look from the 2021 Golden Globes

After an extremely long year, the 2021 awards season is finally kicking off. Similar to the 2020 Emmy Awards, the 2021 Golden Globes will be part socially-distanced ceremony hosted by Amy Poehler (in Los Angeles!) and Tina Fey (in New York!) and part celebrities zooming in from home. We expect plenty of great looks because it’s still an awards show afterall! Plus, a phenomenal silver lining to a socially distanced Golden Globes is not just the fashion, but the look into a celebrities’ home. Will there be more beautifully placed flowers? Or a blank white background? Keep a look out.
More From This Series
- Who Should (and Will) Win at the Golden Globes This Weekend?
- Oscar Futures: Why the Amazon Debate Won’t Hurt Nomadland’s Chances
- The Father Is a Devastating Close-up of a Mind That’s Beginning to Fray