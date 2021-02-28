See Every ‘Red Carpet’ Look from the 2021 Golden Globes

the gold rush

After an extremely long year, the 2021 awards season is finally kicking off. Similar to the 2020 Emmy Awards, the 2021 Golden Globes will be part socially-distanced ceremony hosted by Amy Poehler (in Los Angeles!) and Tina Fey (in New York!) and part celebrities zooming in from home. We expect plenty of great looks because it’s still an awards show afterall! Plus, a phenomenal silver lining to a socially distanced Golden Globes is not just the fashion, but the look into a celebrities’ home. Will there be more beautifully placed flowers? Or a blank white background? Keep a look out.

Amy Poehler. Photo: Getty Images
Tina Fey. Photo: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Angela Bassett. Photo: Getty Images
Maya Rudolph. Photo: Getty Images
Christopher Meloni. Photo: E!
Amanda Seyfried. Photo: E!
Julia Garner. Photo: E!
Tahar Rahim. Photo: E!
Golden Globes Ambassadors Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Margot Robbie. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sofia Carson. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Andy Samberg. Photo: E!
Leslie Odom Jr. Photo: E!
And… Laverne Cox! Photo: E!
Laverne Cox. Photo: E!
And January Jones proving that time isn’t real by wearing her Golden Globes gown from 10 years ago. Photo: January Jones/Instagram
Bob Odenkirk sans tie. Photo: E!
Jane Levy. Photo: E!
Josh O’Connor looking royally adorable. Photo: E!
Carey Mulligan. Photo: E!
Huzzah! Elle Fanning kicks off the Golden Globes ‘red carpet’ by looking GREAT in Gucci. Photo: Elle Fanning/Instagram

