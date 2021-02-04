The Crown, Schitt’s Creek Lead 2021 SAG Award Nominations

Kind of looks like the WandaVision pose. Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

After yesterday’s wonky Golden Globe nominations, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are here to make us feel warm and fuzzy again. Announced this morning by Daveed Diggs and (now Golden Globe-nominated) Lily Collins on Instagram Live, the nominations are often considered a predictor for Academy Award winners. This year, The Crown and Schitt’s Creek led the television nominees, each earning five nods apiece. The late Chadwick Boseman set a record, becoming the first person to ever receive four film nominations in one year.

The nominees are selected from two committees — one for television and one for film — before all 160,000 guild members are allowed to vote for a winner. The ceremony, usually taking place in late January, was pushed back due to the coronavirus, then pushed back again due to scheduling conflicts with the Grammy Awards. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on April 4 at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT.

Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night In Miami

Trial of the Chicago 7

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami…

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1987

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld