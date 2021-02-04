The Crown, Schitt’s Creek Lead 2021 SAG Award Nominations

After yesterday’s wonky Golden Globe nominations, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are here to make us feel warm and fuzzy again. Announced this morning by Daveed Diggs and (now Golden Globe-nominated) Lily Collins on Instagram Live, the nominations are often considered a predictor for Academy Award winners. This year, The Crown and Schitt’s Creek led the television nominees, each earning five nods apiece. The late Chadwick Boseman set a record, becoming the first person to ever receive four film nominations in one year.
The nominees are selected from two committees — one for television and one for film — before all 160,000 guild members are allowed to vote for a winner. The ceremony, usually taking place in late January, was pushed back due to the coronavirus, then pushed back again due to scheduling conflicts with the Grammy Awards. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on April 4 at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT.
Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night In Miami
Trial of the Chicago 7
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami…
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1987
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld