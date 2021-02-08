What’s Going on With These Aaron Rodgers–Shailene Woodley Engagement Rumors?

Photo: Getty Images

Cue the Big Little Lies theme song. Like the moms of Monterey, it’s time to get all up in Shailene Woodley’s business. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told the NFL that he’s “engaged” amid rumors that he and Woodley have had a quar romance. First, Deux Moi got everyone thinking, and then E! News sources confirmed the speculation last week. In the new video posted Sunday, Rodgers told the world he’s in love while accepting his NFL Honor. “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments,” he said. “180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season; I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.” Later, he thanks his “fiancée” for their support.

While he doesn’t explicitly shout out Woodley, he does thank Jodie Foster, who just happens to be Woodley’s The Mauritanian co-star. He also encourages people to “read books, to meditate, speak things to life, manifest the desires of your heart, question everything, and spread love and positivity.” While it does sound like standard advice from rich people, Woodley has frequently discussed practices like meditation, to help her anxiety, and manifesting positivity, including throughout the COVID-19 crisis. You know, couples who work on mindfulness together probably do have a higher chance of staying together. Congrats to Aaron Rodgers for landing a ring, one way or another.