Disney+ is not welcome here. AARP The Magazine today announced its top picks for best television and film of the year in its Movies for Grownups Awards nominations, with (surprise) only grown-ups honored. Vietnam War films Da 5 Bloods and The Trial of the Chicago 7 led the pack with six nominations each, followed closely by One Night in Miami and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with five. In a win for wizards everywhere, Harry Potter actors Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman were both nominated for Best Actor, and Glenn Close continued her awards reign with a Best Supporting Actress nod. George Clooney will be given the Career Achievement Award, proving that, sadly, he’s old now. The magazine also announced the award ceremony’s inaugural television categories, with Watchmen, Ozark, and Mrs. America each earning two nods apiece. Regina King is up for Best Television Actress in addition to directing One Night in Miami. If you’re an adult, you can tune in to PBS on March 28 at 8 p.m. to watch Hoda Kotb announce the winners.
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups:
Minari
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
Robin Wright (Land)
Best Actor
Ralph Fiennes (The Dig)
Tom Hanks (News of the World)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Best Supporting Actress
Candice Bergen (Let Them All Talk)
Ellen Burstyn (Pieces of a Woman)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Best Supporting Actor
Demián Bichir (Land)
Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Mark Rylance (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Best Director
Lee Daniels (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Regina King (One Night in Miami)
Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
George C. Wolfe (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Best Ensemble
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Intergenerational
Hillbilly Elegy
Minari
On the Rocks
The Father
The Life Ahead
Best Buddy Picture
Bad Boys for Life
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Da 5 Bloods
Let Them All Talk
Standing Up, Falling Down
Best Screenwriter
Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods)
Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies (News of the World)
Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami)
Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Best Time Capsule
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
One Night in Miami
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Grownup Love Story
Emma.
Ordinary Love
Supernova
Wild Mountain Thyme
Working Man
Best Documentary
A Secret Love
Crip Camp
Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation
Best Foreign Language Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Bacurau (Brazil)
Collective (Romania)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
The Weasels’ Tale (Argentina)
Best TV Series
Perry Mason
Succession
Ted Lasso
The Crown
This Is Us
Best TV Movie/Limited Series
Mrs. America
Small Axe
The Queen’s Gambit
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Best Actress (TV/Streaming)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Best Actor (TV/Streaming)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award
George Clooney