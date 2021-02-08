Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) in The Trial of the Chicago 7. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Disney+ is not welcome here. AARP The Magazine today announced its top picks for best television and film of the year in its Movies for Grownups Awards nominations, with (surprise) only grown-ups honored. Vietnam War films Da 5 Bloods and The Trial of the Chicago 7 led the pack with six nominations each, followed closely by One Night in Miami and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with five. In a win for wizards everywhere, Harry Potter actors Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman were both nominated for Best Actor, and Glenn Close continued her awards reign with a Best Supporting Actress nod. George Clooney will be given the Career Achievement Award, proving that, sadly, he’s old now. The magazine also announced the award ceremony’s inaugural television categories, with Watchmen, Ozark, and Mrs. America each earning two nods apiece. Regina King is up for Best Television Actress in addition to directing One Night in Miami. If you’re an adult, you can tune in to PBS on March 28 at 8 p.m. to watch Hoda Kotb announce the winners.

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups:

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Robin Wright (Land)

Best Actor

Ralph Fiennes (The Dig)

Tom Hanks (News of the World)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Best Supporting Actress

Candice Bergen (Let Them All Talk)

Ellen Burstyn (Pieces of a Woman)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Best Supporting Actor

Demián Bichir (Land)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Mark Rylance (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Director

Lee Daniels (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Regina King (One Night in Miami)

Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

George C. Wolfe (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Best Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Intergenerational

Hillbilly Elegy

Minari

On the Rocks

The Father

The Life Ahead

Best Buddy Picture

Bad Boys for Life

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Da 5 Bloods

Let Them All Talk

Standing Up, Falling Down

Best Screenwriter

Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods)

Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies (News of the World)

Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Time Capsule

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Grownup Love Story

Emma.

Ordinary Love

Supernova

Wild Mountain Thyme

Working Man

Best Documentary

A Secret Love

Crip Camp

Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Bacurau (Brazil)

Collective (Romania)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

The Weasels’ Tale (Argentina)

Best TV Series

Perry Mason

Succession

Ted Lasso

The Crown

This Is Us

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Mrs. America

Small Axe

The Queen’s Gambit

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Best Actress (TV/Streaming)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Actor (TV/Streaming)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award

George Clooney