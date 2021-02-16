Adam Sandler Still Gunning for Shooter McGavin

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

One day it will be dethroned by an Air Bud sequel in which the dog learns to golf, but until then, Happy Gilmore is one of the best golf-based comedies of all time. And today, the Adam Sandler classic turns 25, which is approximately two whole Air Bud life spans. For this momentous occasion in both film and sport history, Sandler took to the green, where he filmed himself pulling off his character’s signature golf slap shot. “Okay, it’s been 25 years since I’ve done this. Let’s see what happens. I’m scared,” he says to the camera as he backs up to take the shot. “Shooter McGavin, this is for you,” he says, referencing his filmic rival. Sandler rears up and smacks the ball with his club offscreen, returning to the camera to say, “I’m not lying to you — that is smashed, smashed! That went pretty well. You’re dead, Shooter.” Ben Stiller popped up in the replies to say, “Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking care of her during her ‘golden years,’” with a winky face. Sandler has yet to reply with a warm glass of shut the hell up.

That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her “golden years”. 😉 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 16, 2021

Update, 7 p.m.: Shooter himself (Christopher McDonald) has responded to Sandler’s tweet with a video of his own. “Let’s see if it’s Shooter’s tour,” he says, before making the putt in what looks like his living room. He then thanks the fans, and ends by challenging Sandler to meet him at the 9th green at 9:00.