HBO Drops Allen v. Farrow Docuseries Trailer

Nearly three decades after Woody Allen and Mira Farrow’s sensational family scandal was aired out in the public eye, a four-part HBO documentary aims to dig even deeper into a core trio of headlines: the sexual abuse allegations against Allen from his daughter, Dylan; Allen and Farrow’s custody trial; and Allen’s subsequent romantic relationship with his adoptive daughter, Soon-Yi Previn. As the trailer for Allen v. Farrow teases, the series will outline details of the case that have remained private until now, as well as feature extensive interviews with Farrow, Dylan, Ronan Farrow, and investigators. “Who on Earth could believe that about Woody Allen?” Farrow says in the trailer. “I couldn’t believe it.” For the first time, Allen v. Farrow will also show a videotape account from 7-year-old Dylan in the immediate aftermath of her sexual abuse claims. “It had been so extensively covered and a lot of our work goes into new cases,” co-filmmaker Kirby Dick told the New York Times in a new interview. “But as we got into it, we found there was a great deal more. We pivoted because we realized the full story had never gotten out.” The series will debut on February 21.

