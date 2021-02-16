Amazon Exorcizes Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Truth Seekers After One Season

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you’re a fan of Nick Frost and Simon Pegg after their cinematic collaborations in Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, among other films, hopefully you tuned in when the pair conjured their horror-comedy show Truth Seekers on Amazon Prime Video this past October. Unfortunately, the ghost hunter series, which starred Frost as an internet installer obsessed with paranormal investigators and Pegg as his boss, has been laid to rest after one season. “Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season,” Frost revealed in a since-deleted Instagram video, per Deadline, on Monday. “Truth Seekers has not been renewed, which is a massive kick in the willy for me.”

“We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases, so to not come back is really sad for us,” the Fighting With My Family actor said. “It’s a shame. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell – stories that will remain now untold. If you liked the show, thank you. And if you didn’t, are you happy now? Happy now?” Of course, you never know what can happen with a cancelled series. Some other streamer could be frantically busting out the Ouija board to summon more Truth Seekers as we speak.