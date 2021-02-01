Morgan Freeman and Anne Almighty. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Today, Amazon announced a new original anthology series, Solos, from Hunters creator David Weil. In a statement, Amazon says that the seven-part dramatic anthology series “explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual.” Each episode will focus on a different individual character at a different moment in time, who throughout the series will find themselves “connected through the human experience.” The star-studded cast includes Morgan Freeman, Uzo Aduba, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Constance Wu, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Nicole Beharie. “I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all,” said Weil in a statement. These vague descriptors make Solos sound an awful lot like Sense8 with A-listers. Solos will premiere later in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.