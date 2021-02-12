Babe, do you want to order in tonight? We have to imagine that’s what Ariana Grande said to her fiancé Dalton Gomez and that moment served as the inspiration for the music video for the remixed version of her single “34 + 35” featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. At midnight on Friday, February 12, Grande dropped the music video which features the three pop starlets having a sleep over in a retaurant/hotel/mansion, lounging at the indoor pool, taking home videos (filmed on January 29, 2021), and most importantly, ordering room service. Halfway through the video, Ariana stops the music to place an order for “Ari, Doja, and Meg” requesting champagne, french fries, and the type of dessert that’s lit on fire. While the name escapes her, Doja and Megan spit their verses with increasingly less subtle requests for their sexual partner of choice. By video’s end, Ari finally remembers that the flaming dessert she desires is called Baked Alaska only to be told the restaurant/hotel/mansion had run out of the dish. Better luck next time, Ari. Check out the video for the remix to “34+35” and imagine how fun it would be to have a slumber party with Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Princess Ari.