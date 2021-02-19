Ariana Grande’s Fiancé Is Selling the Biebers’ House

They’re $8 million richer (with some on the side for Ari). Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube Origina

In a Who’s Who of the Beverly Hills property market, Dalton Gomez, a.k.a. Ariana Grande’s fiancé, has sold Justin and Hailey Bieber’s first home for $7.955 million, People reported. The couple took a loss of $545,000 despite selling it fully furnished (because who wouldn’t want these creepy glass-encased stuffed animals?). The house has been on the market since October, as the Biebers are switchin’ the positions and upgrading to a whopping $26 million Beverly Hills mansion that’s “very private.” According to the Zillow listing, the Biebers’ old house (nicknamed “the Tropics”) offers “ultimate privacy with tall lush greenery,” while “the backyard showcases the epitome of California living with an infinity pool, water feature, BBQ and cabana with a fireplace.” Hopefully this Ari-JB collab won’t make Big Sean as mad as last time.

Though this isn’t the first time one of Justin Bieber’s homes has made the news — Jake Paul and Team 10 filmed their cursed “It’s Everyday Bro” music video in 2017 outside one of Bieber’s futuristic rentals. These homes have clearly seen some things. Maybe the creepy stuffed animals will help the new owners acclimate?