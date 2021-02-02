Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

We’re not telling you to give yourself an eyestrain headache right before bed, but since you already have an anxiety headache and a boredom headache, what’s the harm in spending a few minutes or hours squinting at the new tracklist for Ariana Grande’s upcoming deluxe edition of her 2020 album Positions, which features four new mystery tracks?

In a tweet posted Monday evening, the singer teased a supersized version of her latest EP featuring not only her recent “34+35” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, but four bonus songs. Of course, the names of all four tracks are intentionally scribbled out, but that does not mean fans haven’t spent their nights taking the gander of their lives, imagining the outline of words like “Lipa,” “Worst Behavior,” and “ft. BTS.” Grande hasn’t revealed a potential release date for the deluxe album yet, so until then, enjoy literally reading into these songs however you want.