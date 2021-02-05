Armie Hammer Reportedly Dropped by WME

Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, allegations of sexual and emotional abuse have emerged against Armie Hammer. Now, according to the Hollywood Reporter, the Rebecca actor has allegedly been dropped by his talent agency, WME, as well as his personal publicist. The actor had previously withdrawn from the upcoming Godfather making-of miniseries The Offer at Paramount+, as well as the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Shotgun Wedding, last month.

In January, direct messages allegedly sent by the Call Me by Your Name actor, indicating Hammer’s interest in violent, occasionally cannibalistic fantasies, were made public, in addition to a secret Instagram account where he posted images of his sexual encounters. Model Paige Lorenze later came forward to accuse Hammer of sexual violence, at one point allegedly carving an ‘A’ near her vagina. Another one of Hammer’s exes, Courtney Vucekovich, also accused the actor of allegedly being emotionally abusive.

“These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue,” a lawyer for the actor said in a statement responding to Lorenze’s claims. “Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory. The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.”

Hammer himself released a statement upon leaving Shotgun Wedding denying the accusations made against him. “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”