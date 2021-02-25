trailer mix

Zack Synder’s Army of the Dead Trailer Makes Ocean’s 11 Look Like Child’s Play

By

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, and the mantra still applies even if you’re trying to pull off a massive heist amid a zombie apocalypse. In the first trailer for Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder’s first film as a writer and director since departing Justice League in 2017, a group of mercenaries (played by the likes of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, and Omari Hardwick) take advantage of these slow-walking, flesh-munching freaks when they infiltrate the gambling mecca. The team’s goal? Sneak into a quarantine zone undetected and leave with riches, which, by the looks of the trailer, is a casino bank vault. Danny Ocean wishes. The film will be released on May 21.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Army of the Dead Trailer Makes Ocean’s 11 Look Like Wimps