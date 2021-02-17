Bam Margera Reportedly Dismissed From Jackass 4, Entered Rehab

Bam Margera. Photo: Mike McGregor/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Jackass 4 is reportedly down an original cast member. TMZ reports that Bam Margera was dismissed from the Jackass 3D follow-up last week after he posted to social media and later deleted an inebriated rant on February 11, in which he said, “Jackass has put me through hell on fucking wheels for a year and a half,” and told fans to boycott Jackass 4 for not including him. The next day, Margera said he was seeking mental-health help for manic bipolar disorder and posted (and later deleted) a video in which he said, “I love everybody, and there’ll be no bad blood this way.” A source told Variety that early in the filming of Jackass 4, Margera “went AWOL” from production and “checked himself into a rehab facility in Florida.” Sources tell TMZ that Margera, who has been open about his drug-and-alcohol abuse, “essentially broke his contract,” as he did not acquiesce to one of the conditions for his participation in the film, which stipulated “routine drug tests — including urine samples — plus committing to staying sober, blowing into a Breathalyzer, taking his medication, and seeing a psychologist while on the job.” Vulture has reached out to Viacom for comment.