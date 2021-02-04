Get Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes Trailer in Front of Your Eyes

Get ready to argue over that shocking twist all over again. The trailer for Netflix’s adaptation of 2017 breakout thriller Behind Her Eyes is here and trying not to give too much away. The trailer introduces us to Louise (Simona Brown), who gets caught between an affair with her boss, David

(Murder on the Orient Express’s Tom Bateman), and a friendship with his wife, Adele (Bridge of Spies’ Eve Hewson). That’s pretty much all the trailer gives us (aside from some wonderful accents), tiptoeing around a shocking twist that inspired its own hashtag, #WTFthatending, on Twitter. Rehash it all when the six-episode miniseries hits Netflix on February 19.

