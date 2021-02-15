It was all a dream. And now it’s a documentary. On March 1, you’ll be able to watch the life and times of legendary rapper and recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Biggie Smalls in Netflix’s new doc Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell. Netflix has released the trailer for the first official documentary about Christopher George Latore Wallace a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G, which features testimonials about the gone-too-soon rapper from friends and collaborators like Diddy and Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace. In the trailer, you see home videos of a young Christopher Wallace who caught the writing bug in elementary school, behind the scenes shots of Biggie backstage before his shows, and footage of him spitting rhymes on Fulton street before he changed the rap game forever. “Big had a gift of talent, that saved a lot of people’s lives but his,” remarked a friend of his. Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, which hits the streaming platform on March 1.

Every legend has an origin story. This doc celebrates the life of Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G, with rare behind-the-scenes footage and testimonies from his closest friends and family.



Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is dropping on Netflix, globally, on March 1. pic.twitter.com/MH0pbMmeh8 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 15, 2021