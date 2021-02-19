Brandy and Monica Still Don’t Know Who This Boy Belongs To

Brandy and Monica. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

Excuse me, can we please talk to you for a minute? Because you need to watch Brandy and Monica lip-sync “The Boy Is Mine” 23 years later. The iconic R&B singers, who reunited last year on Verzuz, brought back their duet for a TikTok … duet. From opposite sides of the screen, they reintroduced themselves and the melodic feud that is “The Boy Is Mine.” “I just wanted to know, do you know somebody named … you know his name,” Brandy says sweetly, as Monica side-eyes. “No, no,” Mo folds her hands. “He’s mine.” It absolutely does not get more iconic than that. “The Boy Is Mine” was the lead single from both artists’ sophomore albums, Brandy’s Never Say Never and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine in 1998. It went on to be the best-selling single of that year in the United States and spent 13 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to the media’s presumption of a real-life rivalry. Now, these queens are looking at a TikTok renaissance. Engage below.