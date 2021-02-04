The Brandy-Whitney Cinderella Is Finally Belting Onto Disney+

Finally! Photo: Courtesy of ABC/YouTube

For years, the Brandy and Whitney Houston Cinderella has been down there (not on streaming) when it really needs to be up here (streaming), but Disney+ is finally fixing that. The streaming service announced today that its televised version of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, which first aired in 1997, will become available “at the stroke of midnight on Friday, February 12.” The ABC production of the musical, which was originally written for television with Julie Andrews in 1957, features a cast that includes Brandy as Cinderella, Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, as well as Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. Robert Iscove directed this version, which had choreography by Rob Marshall, and was produced in part by the musical-loving team of Neil Meron and the late Craig Zadan. Prepare for the big event by finding yourself some mice to transform into horses with the help of delightfully chintzy era-appropriate special effects.