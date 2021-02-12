Brandy Proves She Hasn’t Aged a Day in Magical Cinderella Medley

All hail her royal highness Princess Brandy. The people’s Cinderella reprised her role in a fantastical video medley of songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, directed by Todrick Hall. The Disney lover was joined by the B7 singer for a whirlwind performance of songs like “Impossible,” “In My Own Little Corner,” and more. Brandy looks exactly as she did in the 1997 Wonderful World of Disney special, with bright eyes, glowing skin, and silky box braids twirled into her tiara. The vocals, however, have gotten a grown-woman glow-up. The legendary vocalist, who just released her seventh album last year, added the vocal acrobatics she’s become known for. Plus, cast members Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Veanne Cox, Jason Alexander, and the one and only Whoopi Goldberg join them to celebrate the beloved fairy tale’s arrival on Disney+ this Friday, February 12. Another Friday crying in front of the TV, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

