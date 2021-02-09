Britney Spears Indirectly Addresses Recent Documentary on Twitter

Photo: FilmMagic

Britney Spears has spoken out on social media following the recent New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, probably as directly she can given the current legal battle over the conservatorship of her estate. On her Twitter and Instagram, Spears posted the same clip from a 2018 performance of “Toxic” at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with the caption, “Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!!”

Last November, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny upheld Spears’s father, Jamie’s, control of Britney’s career and finances, though she did appoint financial company Bessemer Trust as co-conservator, at Britney’s request. At that hearing, Spears’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, stated that Spears is “afraid of her father” and “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.” The next hearing in Spears’s conservatorship case is currently scheduled for this Thursday in Los Angeles, according to the New York Times, during which Jamie Spears’s and Bessemer Trust’s roles as estate managers will likely be discussed. The release of Framing Britney Spears has renewed public interest in the Free Britney movement, with Spears’s boyfriend of four years, Sam Asghari, speaking out on Instagram earlier today, calling Jamie “a total dick.”