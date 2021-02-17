Brooke Baldwin to Leave CNN in April

Photo: Getty Images

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has announced she will be departing the network after 13 years in mid-April. “The next chapter of my life will be focused on what I love the most about my work: amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans,” Baldwin said at the start of her Tuesday afternoon broadcast. Baldwin has been with CNN since 2008, first in Atlanta and then in New York since 2014, as an afternoon anchor for CNN Newsroom. “You have been with me every step of the way — never more so than when I was incredibly sick with COVID,” Baldwin said, thanking her audience for their support last year. “I am so grateful for your loyalty and passion for the world we cover.”

Baldwin will be releasing a book in April titled Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power, and explained in her announcement, “You know, there’s just more I need to do — more I need to do outside of this place, outside of the walls of this place, a place I have been privileged to call home now for 13 years.” Baldwin signed off her announcement by invoking none other than Brene Brown. “‘Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change,’” Baldwin said. “And I am so excited about what is to come.” The news of Baldwin’s departure follows a slew of changes at CNN, including Abby Phillip’s new show, as well as a reported restructuring of their daytime schedule.