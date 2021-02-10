Not even the Boss is above the law. Bruce Springsteen, enthusiast of patriotic Jeeps, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last November in a case that has evaded public attention until now. People reports that the arrest occurred in (duh) New Jersey, with Springsteen receiving three citations for “reckless driving, consuming alcohol in a closed area, and driving while intoxicated.” He was busted in the National Recreation Area of Sandy Hook, which is known for its year-round open beaches. “Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” a National Park Service spokesperson told People. He’s expected to appear in court (in the U.S.A.) in the coming weeks.
New Jersey Wept As Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested for Drunk Driving
Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images