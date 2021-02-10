New Jersey Wept As Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested for Drunk Driving

Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Not even the Boss is above the law. Bruce Springsteen, enthusiast of patriotic Jeeps, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last November in a case that has evaded public attention until now. People reports that the arrest occurred in (duh) New Jersey, with Springsteen receiving three citations for “reckless driving, consuming alcohol in a closed area, and driving while intoxicated.” He was busted in the National Recreation Area of Sandy Hook, which is known for its year-round open beaches. “Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” a National Park Service spokesperson told People. He’s expected to appear in court (in the U.S.A.) in the coming weeks.