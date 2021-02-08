Respect the Hearse in This Clip From Buried by the Bernards

This Friday, February 12, a new reality show makes its way to Netflix titled Buried by the Bernards, and if last month’s trailer left you wanting more, here are two new sneak peeks from the series. In the above clip, Raegan — the youngest member of the family that runs R Bernard Funeral Services in Memphis, Tennessee — is picked up from school by her uncle Kevin. If this were a typical family, Kevin might pick Raegan up in a normal car and teach her how to drive, but this is a family running a funeral home, so instead of a normal car, it’s a giant black hearse. “Are there bodies in there?” Raegan asks, to which Kevin replies, “No bodies. No body in there but me and you.” Despite how much Raegan clearly hates being in the hearse, Kevin tells her, “You’ve got to learn. You’ve got to respect that hearse!”

If you’d prefer some non-hearse-related Buried by the Bernards content, the below clip introduces Raegan’s sister Deja and grandmother Debbie, who is only letting her granddaughters set up a dating profile for her under the condition that she gets hooked up with a superrich guy who has a private jet — but first, she has to fill out the questionnaire. “Are regular meal times important to you?” “Hell yeah. I have to eat on time!” “What do you think about climate change?” “Whatever he thinks.” “Do you want to go hiking?” “Hell no! Put ‘no.’ Put ‘no.’” Best of luck to Debbie in her search for a jet-setting millionaire who hates hiking and looks like Godzilla.