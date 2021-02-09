CAA No Longer Representing Shia LaBeouf Following Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf will no longer be represented by talent agency CAA, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, following allegations of sexual abuse and battery as well as a lawsuit filed by former girlfriend FKA Twigs. LaBeouf is currently receiving treatment at an inpatient facility and has been on a hiatus from acting for a month. It’s not clear what LaBeouf is being treated for; however, LaBeouf previously told the New York Times that he struggles with PTSD and alcoholism. Last December, LaBeouf was accused of physical and emotional abuse by FKA Twigs and former girlfriend Karolyn Pho. Sia also accused LaBeouf of being a “pathological liar” on Twitter following the news of the lawsuit.