Cardi B Goes Hard in Video For Her Brand New Single, ‘Up’

Seven months after breaking records her smash hit “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B is back with new music that focuses on the other side of the sexual equation. At midnight on Friday, February 5, Cardi dropped her latest single and music video, “Up,” ahead of her highly anticipated new album set to drop in 2021. With a catchy, ear-worm refrain “if it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck,” Cardi raps about her sexual conquests, immense wealth, and other girls who simply can’t keep up with Ms. Belcalis Almanzar. “Said my face bomb ass tight / Racks stack up Shaq height / Jewelry on me flash light / I been lit since last night,” she spits, quite convincingly. She kicks off the accompanying video with a funeral for 2020, before launching into scenes that see her embodying a hood ornament and an oyster’s pearl. The video is a grab bag of horniness, with Cardi B going from holding a vibrator to swapping spit with her dancers to wearing a wig full of talking barbie doll heads. Check out the video for Cardi B’s latest single “Up” and see if it gets you… well, you know, up.

