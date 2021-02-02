‘I Miss the Simple Things’

Photo: Jenny Watts

It turns out that Catherine Cohen is, famously, the voice of her generation. In the distant years before the pandemic, also known as the late 2010s, the multidisciplinary comedian set previously unvoiced millennial concerns to music (can one, legally, go apple picking upstate without a boyfriend?) in cabaret and comedy spaces like Union Hall and Club Cumming, for audiences packed tush-to-tush. Now, Cohen has taken her talents for observation and channeled them into a debut book of poetry, the medium most fitting to our current reclusive situation. In God I Feel Modern Tonight: Poems From a Gal About Town, Cohen is our first Notes-app laureate, reflecting on life’s anxieties and mundanities in a way that’s both painfully relatable and hilariously her own. Here are four of Cohen’s poems to read, preferably while luxuriating in the vicinity of a candle while thinking about how gorgeous you must look reading poetry.

poem I wrote after I downloaded The Sims at age 28 during quarantine

In Paris we couldn’t figure out how to get

to the Arc de Triomphe so we went to Sephora

we had pink wine by the water

and you told me you didn’t think

anyone ever died from getting fingered too hard

that night I got McDonald’s

and watched 13 Reasons Why alone

on my laptop in Paris

I never told anyone that

a few weeks ago I broke a glass in my apartment and

I was too lazy to clean it up so

I kind of just pushed it into a corner

and now every few days I step on a tiny piece of glass

it doesn’t hurt it’s just part of my new lifestyle

can you die from being in a bad mood?

poem I wrote after I had a dream Jessica Simpson took me “under her wing”

Photo: Publisher

I cut my boyfriend’s hair on Instagram Live

and all I got was a sense of community

and this rush of adrenaline

Spotify tells me I can work from home with Vivaldi

what’s it called when you dread the end

of something before it starts?

We’re out of toilet paper and I just ordered

a bejeweled headband online

it’s coming Friday is it sexy

how much I hate being alone?

I ask my boyfriend if he wants to marry me

we’ve been drinking a new milk made from peas

I tell him I would say no if he asked

he says that’s okay it’s a big decision

I miss the food from Starbucks

I miss the shuttle at LAX

I miss crying in Italy outside

listening to Norman Fucking Rockwell on repeat

counting down the hours

till you’d pick me up at Gatwick

not as a surprise, because I asked you to

which upset you

because you were going to,

whether or not I asked

poem I wrote after I listened to my Spotify top songs of 2019 and it undid all the work I did in therapy last year

doctors really broke the mold

when they invented antidepressants

that make you feel worse

a pill that makes it harder to cum?

honey, where do I sign?!

I tried unlearning jealousy in 2015

I tried barre class

next year I’m going to buy something

and feel better for 12 minutes

poem I wrote after my lover quoted Zoolander towards me

If you don’t have crippling anxiety you aren’t modern

you’re a pioneer woman

churning butter in your bonnet,

having 12 kids near a wagon et al.

sometimes I feel so sharp but my body is so soft

is there an app for that?

I miss the simple things:

emailing someone named Jen,

crying about different types of love on the plane,

saying “my career is my boyfriend” over and over again

until blood comes out of all my holes,

figure skating.

I just want to go to an institution

where they charge you $12

to add the meat chicken

and tell you I once had a therapist tell me

you can’t gain weight

if you don’t put food in your mouth

Excerpted from God I Feel Modern Tonight, by Catherine Cohen. Copyright © 2021 by Catherine Cohen. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.