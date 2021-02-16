The Biggest Shot in Hollywood

Producer of a popular streaming show

We’re starting up shooting again on March 1. The world is still fucked, but the streamer wants us to go back, and everybody wants to work. The No. 1 actress on our call sheet is a nightmare. She’s scared. She’s freaked out. She’s young, not old — she would not at all be in the 1a category. She didn’t want to come back for our new season until she got the vaccine. I asked, “Hey, does [streaming-service name redacted] have a plan for getting us doses?” They were the ones providing the tests and all the PPE. But the answer was “no.”

The showrunner was able to find some very well-respected doctors who would be willing to carve out a certain number of vaccine shots. We’re a small group. We’re bubbling. We’re doing everything right, socially distancing. And this doctor would be willing to provide it to our bubble. It was presented to me as, “We’re not doing anything illegal. It’s been offered.”

Now, I’m not a line jumper. I don’t feel I deserve it right now. But I was talking to a friend who is a big doctor at a hospital in L.A., and she’s like, “If you’re offered the vaccine right now, take it! If you’re being offered the opportunity to protect yourselves, to protect your work environment, you have to.”

It’s not a cut-and-dried situation. The cancel culture is something that will 100 percent have to be weighed. As I said to the showrunner, “The optics on this might crush us.” But there are a lot of people that need to go back to work. They can’t go back to work in an unsafe environment because then everything collapses. It was brought up to me that there may be a chance that we’ll get 20 doses. It’s not like 2,000! So we’re looking into it. Everybody’s looking into it.

There are no more drug dealers in this town. I can get any drug I want, and it doesn’t even matter at this point. It’s the vaccine dealer that everybody wants on speed dial.