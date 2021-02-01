All the Celebrities Who Have Received the COVID-19 Vaccine

Sir Ian McKellen

Actor Ian McKellen shared a photo on December 17 of him receiving the Pfizer vaccine, making him one of the first celebrities to do so. He said that he felt “euphoric” following his vaccination at the Queen Mary’s University Hospital in London.

I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 17, 2020

Prue Leith

Great British Bake Off host Prue Leith received the “painless jab” on December 15. The 80-year-old said that she received a call to see if she wanted to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, and said that she was “absolutely delighted.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber participated in the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trail back in August. The mind behind musicals such as Cats and Phantom of the Opera tweeted that volunteering for the trail was a part of his efforts to “get theatres large and small open again.”

Just completed the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial. I’ll do anything to get theatres large and small open again and actors and musicians back to work. - ALW #SaveOurStages @nivassoc pic.twitter.com/pIcYZJPLps — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) August 13, 2020

Joan Collins

Dame Joan Collins, known for her work in English soap opera Dynasty, shared an image of her receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on January 10. She told Good Morning Britain, “It was the easiest thing. Just like a little scratch and there was no pain at all. And I had no after-effects and I felt absolutely fine. I went home and I had a drink, even.”

Martha Stewart

Bonafide baddie in and out of the kitchen Martha Stewart shared a video of her receiving the vaccine in a “designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown.” Rest assured, the 79-year-old said the did not jump the line and “waited in line with others.”

Sir David Attenborough

94-year-old natural historian and Planet Earth narrator David Attenborough received the vaccine, BBC reported January 12. Now, if only he was available to narrate for everyone receiving the vaccine, how soothing.

Sir Tom Jones

At Jools Holland’s Annual Hootennany on New Year’s Eve, Welsh singer Tom Jones said that the “one good thing about being 80” was being first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He reassured fans that, “It was fine - it was just like getting the flu jab.”

Alex George

Doctor and season 4 Love Island participant Alex George received the vaccine on January 6, and in an Instagram post shared that he ” felt quite emotional having the jab, it has been a hard year! I am so glad there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Patrick Mower

Actor Patrick Mower received his vaccine on December 15, in his resident city Louth. The Emmerdale star said that the vaccination “was incredibly easy and painless.”

"Getting my COVID vaccination was incredibly simple & painless. I feel incredibly lucky to have had it & would like to thank all the wonderful NHS staff for making it happen”.



Patrick Mower, 82, star of @emmerdale &Louth resident had his vaccination at the Louth centre yesterday pic.twitter.com/EemqEQh7Nr — Lincolnshire NHS (@LincsNHS) December 16, 2020

Marty Wilde

English rocker Marty Wilde, best known for the song “Teenager In Love,” received the vaccine in early December. He told Good Morning Britain that he hopes that him receiving the vaccination “influences a lot of people out there to get the injection.”

Lionel Blair

92-year old actor and choreographer Lionel Blair recently received his second dose of the vaccine. The famous tap dancer and host of Name That Tune told Good Morning Britain that receiving the vaccine was “the best birthday present.”

Willie Nelson

Yeehaw! Country-music legend Willie Nelson was seen in a post shared on Facebook by Austin’s Family Hospital Systems. Giving a thumbs-up, the 87-year-old musician proved that “getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!”

if anybody needs some good news today @WillieNelson got his covid vaccine 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/mIShGtswIA — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) January 14, 2021

Steve Martin

Comedy legend Steve Martin tweeted about getting the vaccine on January 17, saying, “Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!” Keep laughing in the face of aging Steve, we need a Cheaper by the Dozen 3.

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

Judi Dench

Oscar-winner and Cats star Dame Judi Dench told BBC News that received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 14. Now she can get back to making TikToks with her grandson Sam.

Judy Blume

Another Judy, this time author of Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing Judy Blume, tweeted that she and the “husb” were vaccinated in Key West on January 8.

Husb and I got our first dose of Moderna Vaccine on Friday in Key West. At last, something good about being 80+ and a 2 year Pan Can survivor (husb). No problems. Less of a sore arm than with flu shot. — Judy Blume (@judyblume) January 11, 2021

Mary Berry

Former Great British Baking Show judge and cookbook sweetheart Mary Berry told Radio Times that she was pleased to receive the vaccine and discussed her childhood battle with polio, a now-eradicated disease thanks to vaccines.

Loretta Lynn

Country icon Loretta Lynn shared on Instagram that she’s ready to “put Covid in the rear view mirror” and received her vaccine with her daughter Peggy Lynn on January 17. Go on, send COVID-19 to Fist City.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Even the Terminator needs to get vaccinated. The actor and politician waited in line at Dodger Stadium for his first dose of the vaccine, making sure to quote his iconic character afterward.

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

Tony Bennett

Famed Jazz singer Tony Bennett shared on January 13 that he received his first dose. Not a fan of the masked vaccine selfie, Bennett shared a dashing headshot instead.

I received the first dose of the Covid 19 vaccination this week and am doing fine and encourage you to do the same! @WHO pic.twitter.com/p9A7kJnISR — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) January 13, 2021

Joel Grey

Broadway legend Joel Grey, best known for his role as M.C. in Cabaret, was vaccinated in New York City. In an interview with People he said, “We have an unknown source of belief in life and love and humanity that saves us from all quitting. We must not quit. As theater people, one of our aims is to enlighten and tell the story and open a person’s heart. Hopefully we can do just that when the theater returns.”

Patrick Stewart

The actor and future memoirist received the COVID-19 vaccine on January 22 at Dodger Stadium. In an Instagram post he said, “In my 80th year, I am grateful and hopeful for better days ahead.”

Kate Mulgrew

“Consider this an order from your Captain,” Kate Mulgrew told her Instagram followers after receiving the vaccine on January 25. The actress, known for playing Captain Kathryn Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager, showed off her post-vaccine Band-Aid after waiting in the “wee hours of Monday morning.”

Samuel L. Jackson

The Marvel mainstay donned a cartoon superhero-themed mask while receiving his first dose of the vaccine on January 23 at the Forum in Inglewood.

Tyler Perry

Filmmaker Tyler Perry has not only received the vaccine, but created an informative TV special for BET called COVID-19 Vaccine and the Black Community: A Tyler Perry Special, in which he will show footage of him getting the vaccine and discuss the stigma around the vaccine for the Black community with doctors. The program will air on Thursday, January 28 at 9 p.m. EST.

Mystic River actor Sean Penn tweeted an image of him receiving the vaccine on January 26. Penn is also the co-founder CORE, a global response organization which currently tests for COVID and administers vaccines across the country.

Sean Penn

I’m a lucky man. Lucky to work alongside the ⁦@LAFD⁩ & our great frontline ⁦@CoreResponse⁩ staff, our partners at Carbon Health, USC, & Curative Lab. We test & vaccinate thousands per day. We need your support to get more people lucky. Text CORE to 707070 to donate. pic.twitter.com/VeCgAC7hMR — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) January 26, 2021

Harrison Ford

Variety reported that the Indiana Jones actor waited over two hours in line for the COVID-19 vaccine in Torrance, California. While Ford has not shared the news himself, and a representative declined to comment other than a “thanks to the healthcare professionals and volunteers on the ground.”

Tiffany Moon

When she’s not being a Real Housewives of Dallas star, Dr. Tiffany Moon is anesthesiologist, and shared on January 11 that she received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Jane Fonda

Grace and Frankie star and certified icon Jane Fonda shared on February 1 that she had received a coronavirus vaccine, a week after the news that she’ll be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes this month. Hopefully she’ll be out protesting again soon.

Randall Park

WandaVision actor Randall Park revealed on The Talk that he got the vaccine in September … through comedian Ken Jeong? “Around September of last year I was on the phone with my friend and yours, Ken Jeong, Dr. Ken,” he told hosts. “And he was telling me about this vaccine trial that was taking place, and they were looking for Asian candidates.” Park didn’t know whether he had received the vaccine or a placebo until January 28, when he got a call confirming his immunity.