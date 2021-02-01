All the Celebrities Who Have Received the COVID-19 Vaccine

Many celebrities, politicians, athletes, and influencers contracted the coronavirus this year, but we are now seeing some begin the process to immunity. There are numerous vaccine rollouts ongoing, including the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Oxford University–AstraZeneca vaccine in the U.K., and more currently in phase three of clinical trials. While some celebs in the U.K. started receiving the vaccine in early December, and some have already received their second round, the U.S. mostly saw politicians receiving the vaccine in December, with celebrities starting to get the vaccine in January. With current age and career restrictions on the vaccine, it may be a moment until we see a wave of celebs under 60 receiving the vaccine, but until then rest assured that icons such as Martha Stewart, Prue Leith, Joan Collins, and more, are in the clear.
Entertainers
Sir Ian McKellen
Actor Ian McKellen shared a photo on December 17 of him receiving the Pfizer vaccine, making him one of the first celebrities to do so. He said that he felt “euphoric” following his vaccination at the Queen Mary’s University Hospital in London.
Prue Leith
Great British Bake Off host Prue Leith received the “painless jab” on December 15. The 80-year-old said that she received a call to see if she wanted to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, and said that she was “absolutely delighted.”
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber participated in the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trail back in August. The mind behind musicals such as Cats and Phantom of the Opera tweeted that volunteering for the trail was a part of his efforts to “get theatres large and small open again.”
Joan Collins
Dame Joan Collins, known for her work in English soap opera Dynasty, shared an image of her receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on January 10. She told Good Morning Britain, “It was the easiest thing. Just like a little scratch and there was no pain at all. And I had no after-effects and I felt absolutely fine. I went home and I had a drink, even.”
Martha Stewart
Bonafide baddie in and out of the kitchen Martha Stewart shared a video of her receiving the vaccine in a “designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown.” Rest assured, the 79-year-old said the did not jump the line and “waited in line with others.”
Sir David Attenborough
94-year-old natural historian and Planet Earth narrator David Attenborough received the vaccine, BBC reported January 12. Now, if only he was available to narrate for everyone receiving the vaccine, how soothing.
Sir Tom Jones
At Jools Holland’s Annual Hootennany on New Year’s Eve, Welsh singer Tom Jones said that the “one good thing about being 80” was being first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He reassured fans that, “It was fine - it was just like getting the flu jab.”
Alex George
Doctor and season 4 Love Island participant Alex George received the vaccine on January 6, and in an Instagram post shared that he ” felt quite emotional having the jab, it has been a hard year! I am so glad there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
Patrick Mower
Actor Patrick Mower received his vaccine on December 15, in his resident city Louth. The Emmerdale star said that the vaccination “was incredibly easy and painless.”
Marty Wilde
English rocker Marty Wilde, best known for the song “Teenager In Love,” received the vaccine in early December. He told Good Morning Britain that he hopes that him receiving the vaccination “influences a lot of people out there to get the injection.”
Lionel Blair
92-year old actor and choreographer Lionel Blair recently received his second dose of the vaccine. The famous tap dancer and host of Name That Tune told Good Morning Britain that receiving the vaccine was “the best birthday present.”
Willie Nelson
Yeehaw! Country-music legend Willie Nelson was seen in a post shared on Facebook by Austin’s Family Hospital Systems. Giving a thumbs-up, the 87-year-old musician proved that “getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!”
Steve Martin
Comedy legend Steve Martin tweeted about getting the vaccine on January 17, saying, “Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!” Keep laughing in the face of aging Steve, we need a Cheaper by the Dozen 3.
Judi Dench
Oscar-winner and Cats star Dame Judi Dench told BBC News that received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 14. Now she can get back to making TikToks with her grandson Sam.
Judy Blume
Another Judy, this time author of Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing Judy Blume, tweeted that she and the “husb” were vaccinated in Key West on January 8.
Mary Berry
Former Great British Baking Show judge and cookbook sweetheart Mary Berry told Radio Times that she was pleased to receive the vaccine and discussed her childhood battle with polio, a now-eradicated disease thanks to vaccines.
Loretta Lynn
Country icon Loretta Lynn shared on Instagram that she’s ready to “put Covid in the rear view mirror” and received her vaccine with her daughter Peggy Lynn on January 17. Go on, send COVID-19 to Fist City.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Even the Terminator needs to get vaccinated. The actor and politician waited in line at Dodger Stadium for his first dose of the vaccine, making sure to quote his iconic character afterward.
Tony Bennett
Famed Jazz singer Tony Bennett shared on January 13 that he received his first dose. Not a fan of the masked vaccine selfie, Bennett shared a dashing headshot instead.
Joel Grey
Broadway legend Joel Grey, best known for his role as M.C. in Cabaret, was vaccinated in New York City. In an interview with People he said, “We have an unknown source of belief in life and love and humanity that saves us from all quitting. We must not quit. As theater people, one of our aims is to enlighten and tell the story and open a person’s heart. Hopefully we can do just that when the theater returns.”
Patrick Stewart
The actor and future memoirist received the COVID-19 vaccine on January 22 at Dodger Stadium. In an Instagram post he said, “In my 80th year, I am grateful and hopeful for better days ahead.”
Kate Mulgrew
“Consider this an order from your Captain,” Kate Mulgrew told her Instagram followers after receiving the vaccine on January 25. The actress, known for playing Captain Kathryn Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager, showed off her post-vaccine Band-Aid after waiting in the “wee hours of Monday morning.”
Samuel L. Jackson
The Marvel mainstay donned a cartoon superhero-themed mask while receiving his first dose of the vaccine on January 23 at the Forum in Inglewood.
Tyler Perry
Filmmaker Tyler Perry has not only received the vaccine, but created an informative TV special for BET called COVID-19 Vaccine and the Black Community: A Tyler Perry Special, in which he will show footage of him getting the vaccine and discuss the stigma around the vaccine for the Black community with doctors. The program will air on Thursday, January 28 at 9 p.m. EST.
Mystic River actor Sean Penn tweeted an image of him receiving the vaccine on January 26. Penn is also the co-founder CORE, a global response organization which currently tests for COVID and administers vaccines across the country.
Sean Penn
Harrison Ford
Variety reported that the Indiana Jones actor waited over two hours in line for the COVID-19 vaccine in Torrance, California. While Ford has not shared the news himself, and a representative declined to comment other than a “thanks to the healthcare professionals and volunteers on the ground.”
Tiffany Moon
When she’s not being a Real Housewives of Dallas star, Dr. Tiffany Moon is anesthesiologist, and shared on January 11 that she received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Jane Fonda
Grace and Frankie star and certified icon Jane Fonda shared on February 1 that she had received a coronavirus vaccine, a week after the news that she’ll be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes this month. Hopefully she’ll be out protesting again soon.
Randall Park
WandaVision actor Randall Park revealed on The Talk that he got the vaccine in September … through comedian Ken Jeong? “Around September of last year I was on the phone with my friend and yours, Ken Jeong, Dr. Ken,” he told hosts. “And he was telling me about this vaccine trial that was taking place, and they were looking for Asian candidates.” Park didn’t know whether he had received the vaccine or a placebo until January 28, when he got a call confirming his immunity.
Politicians
Queen Elizabeth & Prince Phillip
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh reported that they received their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 9, given by a household doctor at Windsor Castle. Cheerio!
Joe Biden
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden completed their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on January 11, following their first dose on December 21. He joined others in their affirmations that the vaccine is “safe, quick, and painless.”
Kamala Harris
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose a week after Joe Biden, on December 29. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, joined her in getting the Moderna vaccine on camera.
Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence received the vaccine on December 18, one of the the earliest high-profile U.S. politicians to do so. Mike Pence’s vaccine was administered on live television, where he called it a “medical miracle.”
Nancy Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Pence on December 18, and received the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine. And yes, she actually did get it.
Mitch McConnell
Like Pence and Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also was administered the vaccine on December 18, sharing an image of him with his vaccine card.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
House representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter and her Instagram stories to answer any questions about the vaccine after taking “the jab” herself on December 19. She also tweeted: “I’d *never* ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself.”
Mitt Romney
Republican senator Mitt Romney smiled with his vaccine card in hand as he got vaccinated on December 18.
Athletes
Hank Aaron
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron received the vaccine on January 5, telling the Associated Press, “I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. … It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country.”
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Abdul-Jabbar, Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA’s leading all-time scorer, received the first dose of the vaccine in early January. He recorded a video of his vaccination that aired during NBA games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
O.J. Simpson
While sporting a “the Juice” face mask, O.J. Simpson shared a photo of himself receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on January 29, encouraging others to get the shot. Two days later, he uploaded a video detailing his experience, captioned, “No ill effects.”
Industry
Michael Whitehall
Television producer Michael Whitehall was one of the first people to take the jab, getting the vaccine on December 14. The father of Jake Whitehall, with whom he currently stars in the Netflix series with, called Travels with My Father, Michael thanked the NHS staff who administered his vaccine on Twitter.
Oliver Stone
While currently filming a documentary in Russia, Oscar winning writer and director Oliver Stone received their version of the COVID-19 vaccine in December. Following his first vaccination he told AP that he was feeling “hopeful” and that he would have to wait 45 days to receive the second dose.
Michael Eavis
In his effort to bring back live music this year, Michael Eavis, founder of Glastonbury Festival received his vaccination on December 31.
Cindy Adams
Queen of New York gossip Cindy Adams detailed her glamorous and dramatized experience getting vaccinated for “Page Six” on January 18, calling it a “jab well done.”
Al Roker
Here’s what’s happening in Al Roker’s neck of the woods: receiving the vaccine live on Today on January 19. After having his vaccine administered at the Lenox Hill Hospital, he turned into Al Joker and asked if he could get a Hello Kitty Band-Aid.
Bill Gates
The business titan and founder of Microsoft tweeted a glasses-free photo of him receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 22.
Dan Rather
Former CBS correspondent and journalist Dan Rather, 89, shared this darling photo with the nurse who administered his vaccine on January 19.
Norma Kamali
The mind behind the sleeping-bag jacket, American designer Norma Kamali, shared a video of herself receiving the vaccine while looking glamorous on January 11.
Gloria Steinem
Activist, journalist, feminist and co-founder of Ms. magazine Gloria Steinem shared that she got her first vaccine on January 27 in Santa Barbara.