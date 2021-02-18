ABC is keeping its retro-game renaissance alive by reviving its classic dating show, The Dating Game. The network has green-lit The Celebrity Dating Game, with each episode featuring three suitors competing to catch the attention of an anonymous celebrity. It will be hosted by two celebrities who know a thing or two about dating other celebrities, Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton. Actor and musician Deschanel, if you’ll recall, is currently dating another celebrity TV host, Property Brothers’ Drew Scott, and singer-songwriter Bolton had an on-again, off-again relationship with Desperate Housewives’ Nicollette Sheridan through 2008. But the hosts won’t just help their celebrity guests pick a match — Bolton will put on “special parody performances” to help the suitors guess the identity of the celebrities. (Like, “Jack Sparrow” level of parody?) For now, it sounds as if Deschanel will live without that part of the job.
Celebrity-Daters Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton to Host Celebrity Dating Game
Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images