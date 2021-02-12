Chappelle’s Show Has Returned to Netflix

Photo: Dave Chapelle/Instagram

Less than three months after Netflix removed Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Central series Chappelle’s Show from the streaming platform at his request, the show has now returned to the streaming network. In an Instagram clip posted on Thursday, February 11, Chappelle — who was performing for a live crowd at Stubb’s in Austin, Texas — covered topics like getting COVID-19 in January and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, before revealing that he’s now been paid for the show by ViacomCBS. “I never asked Comedy Central for anything. If you remember, I said, ‘I’m going to my real boss and I came to you,’ because I know where my power lies. I asked you to stop watching the show, and thank God almighty for you, you did. You made that show worthless, because without your eyes, it’s nothing,” Chappelle told the crowd. “And when you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back, and I got my license back, and I got my show back, and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much.”

“This is a very important moment, I wanna thank Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a CEO who had the courage to take my show off his platform at financial detriment to his company, just because I asked him,” Chappelle said in the clip. “And I wanna thank Chris McCarthy of CBS Viacom, this guy is younger than me, and like most people younger than me, has an interest in making the past right, and did something very courageous.” It was a sentiment the companies returned. “Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians of our time and a defining voice of the Comedy Central brand,” Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group at ViacomCBS said in a statement. “After speaking with Dave, I am happy we were able to make things right.” And with the show back on streaming just in time for a three-day weekend, this is truly a happy ending for us all.