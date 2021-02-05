Chiwetel Ejiofor to Fall to Earth in New Paramount+ Adaptation

Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage

Paramount+’s The Man Who Fell to Earth series has found the man to take that long fall. Chiwetel Ejiofor will star in the sci-fi series, an adaptation of Walter Tevis’s 1963 novel and the 1976 movie that starred David Bowie. Per a press release, Ejiofor, an Oscar nominee for 12 Years a Slave, plays “a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.” No word on whether that turning point is in the past, future, or right now! The series has long been in the works — first at Hulu, then moving to CBS All Access, which will become Paramount+ in March. Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, writers on CBS All Access’s Star Trek: Discovery, will share showrunner duties on the new series.