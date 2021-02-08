Christina Milian Will Dip It Low, Bring It Up Slow in Starz’s Step Up Series

Photo: Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Dance battle incoming. Underrated Netflix star Christina Milian will be leading Starz’s “reimagined” Step Up series for its third season, taking over the lead role of Collette Jones, which was originated by the late Naya Rivera. The television adaptation expands the Step Up franchise with a clever academic twist: It’s set at a cutthroat Atlanta performing-arts school whose founder (Ne-Yo) tries to educate the youths with popping, locking, and dropping it, among other hot dance moves. Milian’s character is his romantic and business partner, and she has aspirations beyond the High Water school. “I know I have massive shoes to fill,” Milian said in a statement. “Naya was incredible. I hope to honor Naya, her family, friends, and fans with a great performance.” In the meantime, catch us watching Falling Inn Love for the third time.