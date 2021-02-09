You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

This is America in 2021, so no, of course you can’t watch American Idol without feeling morally compromised. In a promo for Sunday’s upcoming premiere of the ABC reality competition show’s new season, Idol highlights the series opener’s big get: Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, confirming news she hinted at back in November. Said the teen in a previously-posted TikTok, “I’m very nervous, but I’m very excited.”

Over the past year, Claudia has denounced her former Trump adviser mother’s politics on TikTok, in addition to alleging ongoing verbal and physical abuse. Even worse, on January 26, Kellyanne Conway allegedly posted a topless photo of her daughter to her Twitter Fleets. When alerted to the post, Claudia Conway confirmed it was an image of her. “I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something,” the 16-year-old posted. “I’m literally at a loss for words.”

The police subsequently launched an investigation into the incident, and authorities visited the family’s home. So, here’s hoping…Claudia does well at her American Idol audition?! Oh god. Well, we do, and we wish her well in all her endeavors. Did we mention Kellyanne and George Conway are in the promo themselves, which adds a whole other layer of amiss?