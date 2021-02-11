Hasbro Emerges From the Shadows of the Study, Clutching a Clue Animated Series

Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

As evidenced by the number of projects the game company has announced this year so far, drawing from classic games like Risk and Dungeons & Dragons, Hasbro is committed to killing the game, and now, it’s committed to figuring out who the killer is that made such an absolute mess in the billiard room. According to a press release dropped Thursday, Fox Entertainment has joined forces with the game company, its studio Entertainment One, and Bento Box Entertainment, to develop an animated television show based on Hasbro’s murder-mystery game Clue.

“‘Colonel Mustard…In the Conservatory…With the lead pipe,’” said Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn in the release. “By just hearing these colorful phrases alone, you immediately know what they mean — leaving no mystery as to why CLUE is one of the most beloved board games-turned-IP of all time. We couldn’t be more excited to develop it as an animated series along with eOne and Bento Box.”

Initially titled Murder!, Clue, released in 1949, already famously has a comedic feature adaption. The 1985 film from director Jonathan Lynn starred Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, and Lesley Ann Warren. While now a cult hit, the movie version of Clue was initially released to mixed reviews and an even worse box office. This time around, however, Hasbro sounds prepared. Just keep an eye on your candlesticks and wrenches.