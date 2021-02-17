Peacock to Bring Us More Craig Robinson, Chris Redd, and Sam Jay

Photo: Courtesy of Peacock

If you have not yet subscribed to Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, some exciting new offerings (and some snakes) may just sway your little mouse-clicker thing. At TCA, the network today announced it’s picking up an untitled Craig Robinson project that bills itself as “a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.” Capitalism AND snakes? It borders on redundant. But I digress.

Another addition will be Bust Down, a comedy about casino employees executive-produced by Lorne Michaels and starring SNL’s Chris Redd, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and Jak Knight. It feels like this one should also have some snakes, but the number of snakes Peacock Originals use is sadly not up to me.

The streamer also announced it is currently developing The Real Housewives of Miami and an unscripted series from Andy Cohen called Ex Rated. It will also be premiering a six-part documentary series, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Desguise, in March and a three-part special, Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, whenever that may be.