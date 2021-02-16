Emma Stone Is You in Middle School at Hot Topic in Disney’s Cruella Poster

Hello, Cruel World. New Trailer Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oAFK0epmbB — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 16, 2021

Oh yes, Cruella is still happening. Over a year since the first image of Emma Stone as Cruella hit the internet, Disney has finally released the poster for the live-action prequel story of the dog-hating villainess who was first seen in 101 Dalmatians. Set to dive into de Vil’s backstory, Cruella will take place in the punk-rock era of the 1970s. Just think of the angst. Thanks to Stone’s two-tone hair, beauty mark, smoky eye, and dark lip, we’re putting on our Doc Martens as we speak in anticipation of the trailer. The film is currently scheduled for release in theaters in May 2021 and also stars Emma Thompson and Walter Hauser.

