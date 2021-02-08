Greek god. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In news that will excite two different types of nerds at once, Fox announced today that Dan Harmon is developing an animated comedy series “set in mythical ancient Greece.” The still-untitled series is part of a larger animation deal Harmon made with Fox last year, and it will center on a family of humans, gods, and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. “Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture,” said president of Fox Entertainment Michael Thorn in the press release. Will the Rick & Morty creator be able to make an animated comedy set in mythical ancient Greece that can best the reigning champion of the genre, Disney’s Hercules? We’ll find out when the show premieres in 2022.