Phoebe Bridgers Refuses to Write Dan Levy a Song in SNL Promo With Aidy Bryant

Dan Levy is hosting Saturday Night Live fresh off of receiving Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for the final season of critical darling Schitt’s Creek and he’s got some demands. In the promos for SNL’s February 6 episode, Levy asked musical guest Phoebe Bridgers if she would write him a song, since they had been bonding and such over the course of the week. Bridgers politely declined with a simple, “I think I’m good on that. Thanks you though.” Lucky for Levy, Aidy Bryant is back in Studio 8H after missing a chunk of episodes while filming the final season of Hulu’s Shrill and more than happy to write Levy a song. “Ready? Woah, Dan,” she sang, in a tune most pleasing to Levy’s ear. But Bryant also had demands of her own, saying that she “wanted to see big commitment” out of Dan Levy and telling Phoebe. Bridgers that she expected her songs to be “hilarious, Weird Al level.” Again, Ms. Bridgers was happy to disappoint, telling Aidy “they’re not,” sending her on a mini tailspin. Phoebe Bridgers may be hilarious online, but in song, she absolutely means business.

