How Does It Feel, Knowing D’Angelo Is Squaring Off In the Next Verzuz Battle?

Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

D’Angelo has released three albums in the last 26 years, the latest being 2014’s Black Messiah with The Vanguard, and rumors of an impending EP have been swirling for, oh, at least two years at this point. If you were hoping for a sign of life from the beloved R&B star, his scheduled appearance in an upcoming Verzuz battle might just be the signal you’re looking for. On Sunday, the official Verzuz Instagram account announced D’Angelo will be facing off against as-yet unannounced “friends” on Saturday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be broadcast from Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater.

“Who you think is pullin’ up to take on the King on February 27th?,” the series, created by Timbaland and Swizz Beats, teases in the post. “Sure to be a legendary night!” As for which “friends” will be joining D’Angelo, you just have to ask yourself: who is the non-D’Angelo D’Angelo? No, seriously, we’re asking. Whoever it is, you can watch them, as you can watch every Verzuz Battle, on VerzuzTV’s Instagram Live or Apple Music.