Buffy actors James Marsters and David Boreanaz. Photo: PA Images via Getty Images

Buffy actors Dave Boreanaz and James Marsters have joined the chorus of voices to lend their support to the many actresses who allege misconduct against Joss Whedon. Boreanaz, who played vampire-turned private investigator Angel on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and it’s subsequent spin-off Angel, took to twitter to support his former Buffy co-star Charisma Carpenter, who accused Whedon of abusive and unprofessional behavior in a two part statement she posted on social media, titled “My Truth.” In the statement, Carpenter claims that Whedon lodged “ongoing, passive-aggressive threats” at her, and that he was “mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favorites, pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval.” Boreanaz joined fellow Buffy actors Sarah Michelle Gellar, Eliza Dushku, and Michelle Trachtenberg in standing with Carpenter. “@AllCharisma I am here for you to listen and support you. Proud of your strength [heart emoji][prayer hands emoji],” tweeted Boreanaz in response to Carpenter’s statement.

I am here for you to listen and support you. Proud of your strength♥️🙏 — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) February 14, 2021

James Marsters, who played British vampire Spike on Buffy and Angel, also took to social media to show his support for Carpenter, tweeting, “While I will always be honored to have played the character of Spike, the Buffy set was not without challenges. I do not support abuse of any kind, and am heartbroken to learn of the experiences of some of the cast. I send my love and support to all involved.” Stories of Whedon’s alleged misconduct on the Buffy and Angel sets have resurfaced after actor Ray Fisher accused the director of abusive behavior on set of reshoots for Justice League. Whedon has denied all of Fisher’s allegations, and has bowed out of the forthcoming HBO series The Nevers citing exhaustion.

While I will always be honored to have played the character of Spike, the Buffy set was not without challenges. I do not support abuse of any kind, and am heartbroken to learn of the experiences of some of the cast. I send my love and support to all involved. — James Marsters (@JamesMarstersOf) February 12, 2021