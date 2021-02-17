Demi Lovato lived, and now she’s telling the tale. Dancing With the Devil, her forthcoming YouTube docuseries, explores her near-fatal 2018 heroin overdose, and the trailer is already sparing no details. “I had three strokes, I had a heart attack, my doctors said that I had five-to-ten more minutes,” Lovato says in the trailer, describing the incident. It’s not the first time Lovato has dug into her personal life on-camera; 2017’s Simply Complicated delved into the singer’s struggles with addiction. The new four-part series features interviews with friends and family, some of whom seem shocked to be asked to talk openly about the overdose, and Elton John and Christina Aguilera make appearances to talk about the toll of fame. But the documentary doesn’t focus exclusively on Lovato’s overdose. One clip shows her talking about her since-broken-off engagement to actor Max Ehrich. “I’ve had a lot of lives, like my cat — you know, I’m on my ninth life,” Lovato says in the trailer. “I’m ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music.” Fittingly, the trailer includes a snippet of Lovato’s new song, “Dancing With the Devil.” The series premieres on YouTube Originals on March 23.

